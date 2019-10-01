Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 38,617,549.67% -47% -32.3% Atreca Inc. 90,555,201.02% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Its competitor Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 and its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Atreca Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Atreca Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 145.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance while Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Atreca Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.