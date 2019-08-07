Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Comparing side by side

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 141.64 N/A -5.11 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

A 1.5 beta indicates that Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.98 which is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $62, while its potential upside is 150.00%.

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.