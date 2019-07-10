Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Contrasting side by side

Both Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 175.96 N/A -3.87 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.11 N/A -22.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Albireo Pharma Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Risk & Volatility

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.73 and it happens to be 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Altimmune Inc. has a 3.26 beta which is 226.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Current Ratio is 15.5. Meanwhile, Altimmune Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Altimmune Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $62, and a 101.23% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.