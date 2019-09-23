Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Comparison side by side

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.39 N/A -5.11 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Albireo Pharma Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Albireo Pharma Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.5 beta means Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Affimed N.V. has a 2.79 beta and it is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Current Ratio is 15.5. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Affimed N.V. is $8, which is potential 133.24% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares. About 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Affimed N.V. has 8.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance while Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.