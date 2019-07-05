Albion Financial Group Upped Cintas (CTAS) Holding By $702,758; Unifirst (UNF) Sentiment Is 1.94

Albion Financial Group increased Cintas Corporation (CTAS) stake by 21.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Albion Financial Group acquired 3,479 shares as Cintas Corporation (CTAS)’s stock rose 9.81%. The Albion Financial Group holds 19,806 shares with $4.00M value, up from 16,327 last quarter. Cintas Corporation now has $24.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $238.65. About 301,438 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500.

Unifirst Corp (UNF) investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 120 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 62 decreased and sold holdings in Unifirst Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 14.40 million shares, down from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Unifirst Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 78 New Position: 42.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Limited holds 28,057 shares. 1,430 are held by Argent Trust Com. New York-based Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 1,200 are owned by Davis. Destination Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Utd Finance Advisers Limited Company reported 1,320 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 189 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 1.31M shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 140,402 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.92% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Timessquare Capital Limited Company has invested 0.6% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 184,367 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 38,700 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 2,047 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. The insider FROOMAN THOMAS E sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106. $604,920 worth of stock was sold by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13. $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 3 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cintas had 6 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 8. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 22.

Tpg Group Holdings (Sbs) Advisors Inc. holds 1.91% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation for 633,352 shares. River Road Asset Management Llc owns 277,530 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 0.7% invested in the company for 157,350 shares. The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.68% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,395 shares.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.61 billion. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid divisions. It has a 21.69 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

