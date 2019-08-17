Albion Financial Group Stake In Paychex (PAYX) Was Lifted; Daily Journal (DJCO) Stake Held by Rwwm Inc

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 11,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 46,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 35,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Paychex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 1.42M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01 million, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 926 shares traded or 35.78% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,984 shares to 391,614 shares, valued at $38.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 16,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,147 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).