Albion Financial Group Raised Its Cintas (CTAS) Stake by $702,758 as Shares Rose; Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $60.56. About 876,344 shares traded or 150.05% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 3,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,806 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 16,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $261.91. About 554,397 shares traded or 5.38% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 391,132 shares. Carroll Finance Incorporated reported 559 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cortland Associate Mo owns 1,000 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 1,634 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 6,827 shares. Moreover, Amp has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 4,000 shares. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 0.02% or 365 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 1,992 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 418,352 are held by King Luther Capital Management Corp. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,908 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 329,113 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 1.03% or 1.28 million shares. Decatur Cap Mngmt stated it has 31,901 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.29% stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. Thompson Michael Lawrence sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600. The insider FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106.

