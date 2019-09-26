Albion Financial Group Raised By $473,335 Its Ibm (IBM) Position; Capitala Finance (CPTA)’s Sentiment Is 1.6

Albion Financial Group increased Ibm Corp (IBM) stake by 25.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Albion Financial Group acquired 3,455 shares as Ibm Corp (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Albion Financial Group holds 17,181 shares with $2.37 million value, up from 13,726 last quarter. Ibm Corp now has $126.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $142.87. About 839,301 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION

Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.18, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 16 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 10 cut down and sold their positions in Capitala Finance Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.30 million shares, up from 2.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Capitala Finance Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 9.

Kemper Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. for 228,737 shares. Regent Investment Management Llc owns 63,225 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.18% invested in the company for 232,310 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associates Inc. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPTA’s profit will be $4.03M for 8.38 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Capitala Finance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 21,683 shares traded. Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $135.18 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

More notable recent Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capitala Group Announces CSLF II Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A 12.88% Dividend Play: Capitala Finance Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Capitala Finance (CPTA) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions Nasdaq:CPTA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capitala Finance Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. IBM has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 10.98% above currents $142.87 stock price. IBM had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, July 18. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $16500 target. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, August 5.