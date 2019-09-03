Albion Financial Group Maintains Position in Dominion Energy (D); Highline Capital Management Lifted Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stake by $4.68 Million

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 4,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 41,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 2.22M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 53,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.72 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $73.27. About 867,834 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 06/03/2018 BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 24/05/2018 – FDA OKS BIOMARIN’S PALYNZIQ FOR GENETIC DISEASE PHENYLKETONURIA; 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,300 were accumulated by Capital Advsrs Inc Ok. 2,134 were accumulated by Macroview Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. 838,890 are owned by Massachusetts Ma. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cullinan Associates owns 9,598 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0.06% stake. Girard Prtn Ltd holds 0.37% or 26,143 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.28% or 19,393 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn reported 10,780 shares stake. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 6,319 shares. Cutler Lc has 9,840 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mariner Ltd Liability owns 33,144 shares. Community National Bank Na owns 52,982 shares. Violich Cap owns 0.55% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 28,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 108,755 shares. Rhenman & Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.41% or 231,549 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.32% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 11,020 shares. Finance Mgmt Inc invested in 29 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Moreover, State Street has 0.03% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 4.64M shares. 1.07 million are owned by Highline Cap Mngmt L P. Fiera has invested 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Pension has 0.07% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 207,462 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 2,300 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 0.16% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Llp has invested 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). C Group Inc Holding A S owns 68,851 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.03% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).