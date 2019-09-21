Albion Financial Group Lifted Total Sa Adr (TOT) Stake by $376,530; As Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Share Price Rose, Opaleye Management Increased Position by $4.20 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 471,193 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 14/05/2018 – Opaleye Management Buys New 3% Position in Ocular Therapeutix; 09/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Symposium; 08/03/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ocular Coil Drug Delivery Comfort Trial (OCDC); 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Anticipates DEXTENZA NDA Resubmission in 1H; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the Treatment of Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension; 22/05/2018 – Delcath Sponsors Looking For A Cure Ocular Melanoma Charity Event; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implan; 27/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Total Sa Adr (TOT) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 6,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 66,856 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 60,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Total Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 2.56 million shares traded or 47.63% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 19/03/2018 – Total Reports Compressor Shutdowns at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 09/05/2018 – Iran Gas Company Says France’s Total Keen on Iran Projects; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OPEC/NON-OPEC DEAL HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED EFFICIENTLY; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO HAVE OPTION TO LIFT ARCTIC LNG2 SHR TO 15%: CHALLENGES; 02/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Sees Shift to Gas from Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/03/2018 – Total’s Venture-Capital Arm to Invest in China; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT 37.20 EUROS; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 16/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 35,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 216,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

More notable recent Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ocular Therapeutixâ„¢ Announces Christopher White as Senior Vice President, Head of Business and Corporate Development – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ocular Therapeutix -2.5% as holders file to sell 9.57M shares – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/22/2019: ZSAN, OBLN, OCUL, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/21/2019: CTRV, OCUL, CGC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Ocular (OCUL) Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04M and $774.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 2.41M shares to 11.93 million shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport LNG terminal ships first commissioning cargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Total, Qatar Petroleum sign asset transfer deals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.