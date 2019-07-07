Albion Financial Group Lifted Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $409,948; Citigroup (C) Position Maintained by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.77M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 24/04/2018 – FIVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE NOT APPROVED BY CITI HOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 1,694 shares as the company's stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,179 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 32,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.08M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 269,609 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.27 million shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lourd Cap Ltd has 2.53% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 2.74% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md owns 12,971 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability has 0.7% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). State Street Corp holds 18.21 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. The California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Glenmede Communications Na reported 255,735 shares stake. Asset Mgmt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,400 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 46,929 shares. Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Com has invested 1.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.28% or 1,930 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Incorporated holds 0.19% or 12,407 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 201,583 shares to 1,675 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 17,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,852 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 86,880 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Llc. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.9% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 110,228 shares. Round Table Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,026 shares. Wasatch Advsr holds 71,747 shares. Bp Public Ltd owns 242,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Apriem Advsr owns 6,071 shares. Moreover, Eqis Cap Mngmt has 0.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 63,957 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 11,230 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Snow Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 7,903 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Markel Corporation has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 4,017 shares in its portfolio. Atwood Palmer invested in 232,568 shares or 2.05% of the stock.

