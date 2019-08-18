Albion Financial Group Increases Position in Costco Wholesale (COST); Hbk Investments LP Has Cut Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Position by $3.42 Million; Valuation Declined

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 56.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 58,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 45,375 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 104,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 1.89M shares traded or 29.99% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 1,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 34,179 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 32,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 61,320 shares to 373,800 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Put) by 20,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO).

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why We Think Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Lincoln Financial Group Again Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion – Business Wire" published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance" on July 03, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.