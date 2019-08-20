Albion Financial Group Increases Position in Amgen (AMGN); As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hl Financial Services Has Decreased Its Stake by $891,885

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 21.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 2,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,014 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 14,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $204.98. About 1.07 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 8,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,003 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 48,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $115.92. About 701,108 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.07 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Etf (FNX) by 12,782 shares to 88,970 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 124,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Voting.