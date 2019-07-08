Albion Financial Group Increases Holding in Cintas (CTAS); As Timkensteel (TMST) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bronson Point Management Has Cut Stake by $870,000

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 80,784 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 3,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,806 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 16,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $237.68. About 119,802 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 91,500 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. $351,106 worth of stock was sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E on Thursday, February 14. Thompson Michael Lawrence had sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Trust holds 1,300 shares. Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,246 shares. 1.23M were accumulated by Geode Limited Liability Corp. Brown Advisory holds 1.85 million shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 3,715 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 2,033 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,036 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 5.61M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,884 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 0.12% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Covington Mngmt stated it has 3,845 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, M Hldg Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,240 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). First Republic Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.53% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).