Albion Financial Group Holds Stake in Genuine Parts Company (GPC); Servicenow (NOW) Holder Css Boosted Its Position

Css Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 213.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 2,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 3,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $250.57. About 166,741 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (GPC) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 2,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 17,733 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 14,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Genuine Parts Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $95.36. About 12,068 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Genuine Parts Co. – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Genuine Parts (GPC) Announces Sale of Electrical Specialties Group to Audax Private Equity – StreetInsider.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 240,746 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 8,115 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 0.09% or 56,338 shares. Oakbrook Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Parsec has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Covington Investment has invested 1.6% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 9,895 shares. S R Schill & Associates holds 5,628 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 352,819 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Service stated it has 195,290 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Haverford Ser has invested 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 13,889 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership owns 5,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nii Hldgs Inc (Put) by 2.92 million shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: What to Do With High-Growth Onslaught? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 0.13% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Personal Capital Advsrs Corp invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 271,363 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 11,661 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Financial Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 2,477 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 10.45M are held by Capital World Invsts. Old Savings Bank In stated it has 2,070 shares. Scott & Selber Inc has 10,344 shares. Spectrum reported 149 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Ltd holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 77,670 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 5,900 shares.