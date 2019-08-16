Albion Financial Group Holds Stake in Cintas (CTAS); As Vale Sa On Adr (VALE) Share Value Rose, Capital International LTD Decreased Its Holding by $686,712

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 3,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 19,806 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 16,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $262.67. About 163,270 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (VALE) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 52,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 280,105 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 332,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Vale Sa On Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 7.07 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO OPTIMISTIC TRADE SPAT WON’T LEAD TO HARMFUL BARRIERS; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS TRUCKER STRIKE AFFECTING CO IN LIMITED WAY BUT IMPACT WILL INCREASE IF STRIKE CONTINUES; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 21/03/2018 – VALE SAYS $968.35M OF 2021 BONDS WERE VALIDLY OFFERED; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS 2018 IRON PRICE AVERAGE SHOULDN’T BE LOWER THAN 2017; 16/05/2018 – Biggest Major Currency Loss Signals Windfall for Iron King Vale; 25/04/2018 – Vale Edges Closer to Debt Goal as High-Grade Push Drives Cash; 28/03/2018 – Brazilian miner Vale to discuss new dividend policy – Valor; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Vale Investors Pocket Gains But Iron Giant Just Keeps Rallying

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Cintas (CTAS) Down 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cintas Opens Voting for the America’s Best Restroom® Contest Finalists – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks That Have Doubled and Still Have Room to Grow – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Five Reasons to Thank Your Custodian When Returning from Summer Break – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.21% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). State Common Retirement Fund owns 293,701 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. S&Co Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 38,700 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Company accumulated 1,212 shares. California-based Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Element Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. 3,227 are owned by Hilltop Holdings. Hartford Investment reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.05% stake. D E Shaw And owns 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,000 shares. Jennison Limited has invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). World Asset holds 0.07% or 6,740 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 34,101 shares to 106,652 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vale Stock to Trend Higher on Positive Industry Tailwinds – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Do Barclays, JP Morgan, And Credit Suisse Agree On Vale’s Stock Price Estimate? – Forbes” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Vale Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vale CFO subject of Brazil regulator investigation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.