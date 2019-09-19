Albion Financial Group Has Upped Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $380,144; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Paragon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $615,000 as Market Value Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 80.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 730 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150,000, down from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $224.83. About 1.23M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 2,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,080 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 17,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $195.65. About 1.20 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com owns 0.2% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 9,228 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nbt Fincl Bank N A has invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Utah Retirement holds 116,297 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Mngmt owns 2,872 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 3,513 were accumulated by Barrett Asset. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,737 shares. Profit Invest Ltd Llc has 0.76% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 49,466 were accumulated by Putnam Fl. Dumont And Blake Advisors Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,577 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,013 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants owns 5,909 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 322 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Utd Financial Bank Tru holds 7,569 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Delta Mngmt Llc owns 14,055 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Things You’ll Want to Know About Amgen’s Future – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SPY, BRK.B, NFLX, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2019: ALXN, SEEL, GSK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04 million and $774.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 2.41M shares to 11.93 million shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Guardian Tru Com holds 0.01% or 2,980 shares. Massachusetts Company Ma owns 1.37M shares. The Ohio-based Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.52% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.14% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Palladium Ltd Liability invested in 5,879 shares. Company Of Oklahoma reported 1,200 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.06% or 5,854 shares. 403,318 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. M&T Bankshares reported 0.4% stake. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability has invested 7.18% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) owns 42 shares. 25 are owned by Cordasco. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mai Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.87% or 93,725 shares. Indiana Tru And Invest Management reported 0.55% stake.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.67 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Surefire Dividend Stocks to Pass On to Your Kids or Grandkids – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why NextEra Energy Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “8 Secondary Stock Offerings Total Up to $3 Billion That Has to Be Sold – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Solar Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.