Albion Financial Group Has Raised Its Target (TGT) Holding by $540,800 as Market Value Rose; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $774,092 as Market Valuation Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 17,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 120,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 137,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.60 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – JWN: FAMILY GROUP WILLING TO CONTRIBUTE $2B IN PERSONAL SHRS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom; 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M; 03/04/2018 – Nordstrom, Inc. Selects CallidusCloud for OrientDB Enterprise Edition; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORD; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom.com; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom is partnering with sneaker consignment shop Stadium Goods

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 27.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 6,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 31,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 24,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $106.51. About 2.91 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $102.83 million for 10.58 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nordstrom Inc (JWN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/21: (JWN) (KEYS) (SPRT) Higher (AVGR) (HTHT) (SEDG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Department store saga gets worse – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Myriad Genetics, Nordstrom, and Luckin Coffee Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GME, JWN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI) by 5,045 shares to 105,167 shares, valued at $15.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru reported 1,550 shares stake. West Coast Fincl stated it has 132,004 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.22% or 17,125 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc invested in 0.05% or 1.30M shares. 714 are held by North Star Investment Management. Ny State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 162,098 shares. Principal Grp stated it has 481,646 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Pure Fincl Advsr reported 7,146 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn holds 1.41 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Avalon Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 100,000 shares. 24,357 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Llc. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus reported 0% stake. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Limited has 4,965 shares.