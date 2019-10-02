Albion Financial Group Has Raised Holding in Cintas (CTAS) by $551,736; Trust Company Of Virginia Trimmed Its Stake in Deere & Co (DE) as Market Valuation Rose

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 2,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 22,134 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, up from 19,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $260.97. About 17,449 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 2,962 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, down from 4,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.33. About 85,342 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 18.90 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

