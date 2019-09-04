Albion Financial Group Has Lifted Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $320,112; First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $341,451 as Share Value Declined

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 31,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 28,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 59,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 872,587 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – First BanCorp to Announce 1Q 2018 Results on April 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 4,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 41,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 3.12M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Williams Jones & Assocs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rampart Invest Mgmt Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 69,463 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Oakworth Capital reported 2,448 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,918 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Parametric Port Limited Liability owns 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2.01M shares. Motco invested 0.4% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hanson & Doremus Inv Management has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Alphaone Inv Limited Liability Company owns 70 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Reliant Investment Lc stated it has 4,075 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh accumulated 3,350 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel has invested 3.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Synovus Fin accumulated 97,990 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 A-Rated Stocks That Are Under $10 – Investorplace.com” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is First Bancorp (FBP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Bancorp (FBP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Pays A 0.3% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 6,428 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The reported 133,355 shares stake. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 36,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) or 938,976 shares. Principal Finance Gru invested in 1.77M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise invested in 0.02% or 3.25M shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp reported 226,800 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated has 1.78M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 292 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 114,000 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 83,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us National Bank De stated it has 2,829 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).