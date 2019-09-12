Albion Financial Group Has Lifted Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $84 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is -1.76% below currents $97.38 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs upgraded TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $10500 target. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold TE Connectivity Ltd. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Dodge Cox has invested 2.42% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Fiduciary Management Wi accumulated 4.92 million shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 982,363 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management owns 2.58% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 184,586 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 47,714 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.08% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Blackrock reported 16.81 million shares stake. Boston Partners reported 5.53M shares stake. Art Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 0.1% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1.79M shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bartlett And Com Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,575 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity. $13,665 worth of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was bought by Phelan Daniel J on Monday, August 19.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company has market cap of $32.79 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. It has a 10.67 P/E ratio. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 1,270 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability reported 1.36% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). American National Bank & Trust reported 2.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Cibc World has 0.47% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 405,876 shares. Agf Invests holds 1.24% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 385,881 shares. Bragg Advisors accumulated 0.64% or 19,591 shares. Howard Cap Management holds 2.34% or 64,980 shares in its portfolio. Saturna has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Interocean Cap Limited has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 861 shares. Waratah Cap Advsr Ltd owns 69,891 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 4,974 shares. Mcrae Cap Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 1,967 shares. Newfocus Limited Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Navellier & Associates has 0.53% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 13,032 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. On Monday, April 1 MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 3,000 shares.