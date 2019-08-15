Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

We are comparing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alberton Acquisition Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alberton Acquisition Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.8% and 46.91%. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.