Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

Both Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.71 N/A 0.01 405.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alberton Acquisition Corporation and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. The Peck Company Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of The Peck Company Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.8% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares and 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has 3.37% stronger performance while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has -52.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats The Peck Company Holdings Inc.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.