Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 570.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 155.23

Table 1 highlights Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alberton Acquisition Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Alberton Acquisition Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 67.93% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 0.69% 2.19% 0% 0% 1.68% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation -0.59% 0.1% 2.44% 4.45% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.