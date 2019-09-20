Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

We are comparing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02

Demonstrates Alberton Acquisition Corporation and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alberton Acquisition Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.8% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.