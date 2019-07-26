Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

This is a contrast between Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 570.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.06 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 3% -1.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alberton Acquisition Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Alberton Acquisition Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 69.4% respectively. Comparatively, 2% are Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 0.69% 2.19% 0% 0% 1.68% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.01% -9.33% -47.11% -47.23% -52.3% -44.2%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has 1.68% stronger performance while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -44.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.