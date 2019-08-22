Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 demonstrates Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Trinity Merger Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alberton Acquisition Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 43.8% and 71.05% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Trinity Merger Corp.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.