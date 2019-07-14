Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) Comparison side by side

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 570.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alberton Acquisition Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares and 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 0.69% 2.19% 0% 0% 1.68% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.1% 0.81% 3.53% 0% 0% 3.21%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.