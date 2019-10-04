Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 1.60M 0.02 453.48 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 27.84M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and New Frontier Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 15,223,596.57% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 273,209,028.46% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alberton Acquisition Corporation and New Frontier Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.8% and 34.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than New Frontier Corporation

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.