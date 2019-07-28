Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) Contrasting side by side

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 570.00 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alberton Acquisition Corporation and HL Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 26.5%. Comparatively, HL Acquisition Corp. has 21.91% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 0.69% 2.19% 0% 0% 1.68% HL Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.65% 2.04% 0% 0% 1.26%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.