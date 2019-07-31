Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) Comparison side by side

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 570.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 870.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alberton Acquisition Corporation and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Alberton Acquisition Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Alberton Acquisition Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alberton Acquisition Corporation and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 0.69% 2.19% 0% 0% 1.68% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.29% 2.05% 3.67% 0% 0% 4.5%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.