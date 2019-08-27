Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

As Conglomerates companies, Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Yatra Online Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Yatra Online Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Yatra Online Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.57% and 41.5%. 17.82% are Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.