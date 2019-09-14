Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.57% and 88.65%. 17.82% are Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.