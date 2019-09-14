Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
|Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.57% and 88.65%. 17.82% are Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
|Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.
Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.
