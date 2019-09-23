Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Alberton Acquisition Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Alberton Acquisition Corporation is currently more expensive than TPG Pace Holdings Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation.