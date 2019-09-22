Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.20
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 44.57% and 30.6% respectively. 17.82% are Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
