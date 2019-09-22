Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.20 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 44.57% and 30.6% respectively. 17.82% are Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P.