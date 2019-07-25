Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)

Since Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 436.96 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 149.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alberton Acquisition Corporation and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Alberton Acquisition Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alberton Acquisition Corporation and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares and 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares. About 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 0.7% 3.08% 0% 0% 2.55% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.3% 1.31% 3.19% 0% 0% 2.14%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.