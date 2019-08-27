Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.57% and 0%. About 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings
Summary
Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Collier Creek Holdings.
