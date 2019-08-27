Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.57% and 0%. About 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Collier Creek Holdings.