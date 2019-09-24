Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares and 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares. 17.82% are Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.