Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.57% and 0%. Insiders held 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.