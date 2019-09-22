Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) Comparison side by side

Since Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.57% and 17.39%. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 17.82%. Comparatively, Opes Acquisition Corp. has 8.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.