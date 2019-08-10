Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Contrasting side by side

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.57% and 4.56% respectively. Insiders held 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.