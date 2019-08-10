Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Contrasting side by side

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.57% and 4.56% respectively. Insiders held 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.