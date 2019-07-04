Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation N/A 10 436.96 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Alberton Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The rivals have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 0.7% 3.08% 0% 0% 2.55% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s rivals beat Alberton Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.