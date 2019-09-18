Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alberton Acquisition Corporation and HL Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares and 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors HL Acquisition Corp.