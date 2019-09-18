Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Alberton Acquisition Corporation and HL Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares and 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than HL Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors HL Acquisition Corp.
