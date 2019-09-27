Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) Comparing side by side

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 1.60M 0.02 440.91 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 6.91M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alberton Acquisition Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alberton Acquisition Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 15,732,546.71% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 65,311,909.26% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alberton Acquisition Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 44.57% and 79.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation.