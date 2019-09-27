Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) Comparing side by side

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|1.60M
|0.02
|440.91
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|6.91M
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Alberton Acquisition Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Alberton Acquisition Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|15,732,546.71%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|65,311,909.26%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Alberton Acquisition Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 44.57% and 79.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
