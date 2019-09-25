Alberton Acquisition (ALAC) Reaches $10.23 High on Sep, 25; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Boosted By $48.13 Million Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake

The stock of Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) reached all time high today, Sep, 25 and still has $10.64 target or 4.00% above today’s $10.23 share price. This indicates more upside for the $150.28 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.64 PT is reached, the company will be worth $6.01 million more. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 5,000 shares traded. Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 32.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 625,029 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 2.55M shares with $197.30M value, up from 1.93 million last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $13.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 715,755 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M

More recent Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alberton Acquisition Corporation Issued a Promissory Note In connection with a Non-Binding Letter of Intent – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Alberton Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering – PR Newswire” on October 23, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How to upload music to Spotify so you can listen to your own tunes everywhere – Yahoo Tech” with publication date: August 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company has market cap of $150.28 million. The firm was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. It has a 444.78 P/E ratio.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 611,519 shares to 241,892 valued at $32.71 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 16,300 shares and now owns 64,264 shares. Warrior Met Coal Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.60’s average target is 7.39% above currents $80.64 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Benchmark gives Skyworks bullish start – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc says Skyworks has underappreciated opportunities – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Skyworks Solutions’ Stock Fell 11.7% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.