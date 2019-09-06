Alberton Acquisition (ALAC) Forms $10.19 Double Top; Ofs Capital (OFS) SI Decreased By 37.35%

Ofs Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) had a decrease of 37.35% in short interest. OFS’s SI was 26,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 37.35% from 42,300 shares previously. With 40,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Ofs Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s short sellers to cover OFS’s short positions. The SI to Ofs Capital Corporation’s float is 0.2%. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 57,360 shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) has declined 3.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND INVESTMENTS IN DEBT AND EQUITY SECURITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE; 11/04/2018 – OFS Cap Corp Commences Offering of Notes; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 20 FOR RETAIL INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $43.75M 6.375% NOTES DUE 2025; 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: Total Assets $374.7 Million as of March 31; 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: 1Q Adjusted Net Investment Income 29c per Share; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP – ALSO INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 19 FOR NON-RETAIL INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Theodore Roosevelt Supports OIR and OFS in U.S. 5th Fleet

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. The company has market cap of $144.47 million. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. It has a 18.33 P/E ratio. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold OFS Capital Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 1.02% more from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 2,350 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 11,600 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Axa holds 0% or 10,200 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 115,475 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 10,700 shares. Lpl holds 15,460 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Confluence Investment Lc stated it has 555,585 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) for 309,445 shares. Yakira Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% or 24,572 shares. 19 were reported by Nordea Invest Management Ab. Millennium Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 21,400 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 91,345 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 146,806 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

