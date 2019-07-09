Albert Larose an Insider in Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (SUME), Obtained 26,053 Shares of the Company; Falcon Edge Capital LP Decreased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 4.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Falcon Edge Capital Lp holds 63,900 shares with $10.12 million value, down from 66,900 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $118.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.81. About 4.71 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Ratings Coverage

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.61’s average target is 19.50% above currents $152.81 stock price. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Jefferies maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by SunTrust. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 4. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 5.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 424.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 46 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt stated it has 738 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth accumulated 5,121 shares. Bellecapital accumulated 1.64% or 16,232 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 33,446 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company holds 407,989 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 25,214 shares. Victory Mgmt invested in 201,333 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cypress Cap accumulated 38,490 shares. Tiemann Inv Lc reported 8,665 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 3,240 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsr holds 2,009 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Americas Inc owns 40,490 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division reported 68,206 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Near-Term Gains Will Be Capped – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Excellent Reasons To Buy Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Splunk Rose 10.3% in June – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 36 sales for $33.65 million activity. $16,944 worth of stock was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 17. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $124,269 was sold by Hawkins Mark J. $2.23M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Benioff Marc. Shares for $68,011 were sold by Weaver Amy E. $941,979 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 15. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $745,750 on Wednesday, January 16. $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Allanson Joe.

Albert Larose, an insider and also director of the big company Summer Energy Holdings Inc made a purchase. He acquired 26,053 shares of the firm with Albert Larose’s purchase worth near $26,053 U.S. Dollars – estimated based on $1.0000 for each share. Published 08-07-2019, you can read more about the purchase by looking at the following source document here. Albert Larose right now holds 2.03 million shares or 6.07% of Summer Energy Holdings Inc’s market cap.