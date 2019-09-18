Albert D Mason Trimmed Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) by $435,645 as Stock Price Declined; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Holding in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Has Trimmed by $3.68 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 64,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 368,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.33M, down from 432,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 101,990 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 20,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 63,744 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 84,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 27,066 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold UBA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 23.42 million shares or 1.46% more from 23.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amer Int Group Inc has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 11,038 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 131,521 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 45,279 shares. Sei Com owns 12,797 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,507 were reported by Metropolitan Life Communication Ny. 46,819 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 17,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 40,260 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 14 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Company holds 29,410 shares. Amer Century accumulated 264,991 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,224 activity. Biddle Catherine U bought 480 shares worth $8,112.

More notable recent Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Urstadt Biddle Properties: This 6.25% Yielder Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces the Sale of Starbuck’s Plaza, 525 Main Street, Monroe, CT – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Reports Third Quarter Operating Results For Fiscal 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Put Urstadt Biddle Properties On Your Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on November, 6. CSOD’s profit will be $16.38M for 50.72 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -345.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CSOD shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 2.73% more from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Investment holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 14,000 shares. Fiera holds 370,717 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 9,058 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Ellington Lc reported 4,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 86,237 shares in its portfolio. Praesidium Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 3.24M shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Petrus Lta has 0.07% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Cim Mangement reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Citigroup Inc holds 27,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 75,000 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 0.02% or 129,239 shares.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cornerstone Sets Date to Announce Q1 2019 Results – Business Wire” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSOD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) CEO Adam L Miller Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cornerstone Announces 2019 Financial Analyst Day – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Strong Midcap Stocks That Offer Value And Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.