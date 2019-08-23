Albert D Mason Trimmed Position in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) by $532,972; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake Raised by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.07M, up from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 1.22M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 40,340 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 52,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 2.30M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $87.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.72 million shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Southpoint Cap Advsrs LP invested in 8.11% or 3.00M shares. Maverick Limited holds 1.88% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 2.23 million shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ls Invest Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd has invested 0.19% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,003 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,345 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 62,839 shares in its portfolio. Markston Int Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 144,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 12,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 105,702 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 0.01% or 36,252 shares. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 5,600 were accumulated by Blume Mgmt Inc. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.35% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Ameriprise Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Hanseatic Serv accumulated 24,016 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Uss Invest holds 0.43% or 857,900 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 102 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 0% or 112,101 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 1.09M shares.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.