Albert D Mason Trimmed Its Realty Income Corp. (O) Stake as Stock Declined; Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Has Lifted Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 67.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 13,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 19,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.86M shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 9,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 80,877 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.61M, up from 71,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $264.04. About 324,189 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13 million for 21.88 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 17,248 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 13,804 shares. Cleararc accumulated 4,683 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 4,450 were accumulated by Bennicas And Assocs. Everence Inc holds 4,636 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold And Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 10,887 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.07% or 441,181 shares. Private Tru Na holds 5,471 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 44,053 shares. Horizon Limited owns 3,255 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 198,403 shares. 95,410 were accumulated by Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.39% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 2,932 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 519,822 shares to 722,317 shares, valued at $25.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shotspotter Inc by 41,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,305 shares, and cut its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN).